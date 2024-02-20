Early voting for the 2024 primaries begins today

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announces that Tuesday, February 20, starts Early Voting for the March 5 Joint Primary Elections. The polls are open February 20 to March 1, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., except Sunday, February 25, noon to 7 p.m. Harris County has countywide polling, which means voters can go to any of the 79 early vote centers open across the county.
“Political parties hold primary elections to determine their candidates for the November General Election,” explained Clerk Hudspeth, the county’s chief election official. “While this is a presidential election this year, voters will also vote for Texas officials running for office at the federal, state, and local levels.
In Harris County, the Democratic Primary has 119 races, and the Republican Primary has 122. However, voters will only vote in contests connected to the address where they are registered. Voters will see from 56 to 65 contests on their ballots, depending on where they registered to vote and which primary election they are voting in. Voters can view and print a sample ballot to take to the polls on our website.
“Texas is an open primary state; citizens do not have to register with a party to vote,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “During an election cycle, voters may participate in either primary election but not both. At the polls, voters must choose whether they want to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary when they check in.”
The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:
- Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
-
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of these forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.
Additional election information is available at www.HarrisVotes.com .
See here for more on the joint primary, which may be a one-off or may be the new normal depending on what the next Lege does. We at least will have only one page to print and scan now, so hopefully that will facilitate things a bit. You can find the early voting locations here and here. I may pick a new place to try this year, there are a couple between where I live and where I work that I’ll consider. If you’re not in Harris County, Houston Landing has some information for you about where to vote.
