My interviews and Q&As for the runoffs

Early voting begins Monday, May 20, for the primary runoffs. Yes, I know, we just finished voting for the HCAD/SD15 special elections, but here we are again, and we’ll have one more after that for the HCAD runoffs. So get your voting shoes on, you will have five (5) days of early voting for these runoffs – just the Monday through the Friday. Make a plan to vote. I’ll have more info about the EV schedule and locations later in the week.

In the meantime, as a reminder, here are the interviews and judicial Q&As I did for the candidates who are now in the runoffs:

Molly Cook, SD15

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, SD15

Charlene Ward Johnson, HD139

Lauren Ashley Simmons, HD146

Annette Ramirez, Tax Assessor

Desiree Broadnax, Tax Assessor

Justice Jerry Zimmerer, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 3

Velda Faulkner, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 3

Vivian King, 486th Criminal District Court

I did not do an interview with Rep. Shawn Thierry in HD146, and she has justified that choice by going full villain against transgender folks. May we never have to speak her name again after May 28. I reached out to Angie Thibodeaux for an interview in January but never heard back from her. I sent a Q&A to Gemayel Haynes but did not get a response; you can see the Q&A he did for the 2022 primaries here. There is a runoff for Constable in Precinct 5 but I confess I know little about the candidates there.

For more information you can still peruse the Erik Manning spreadsheet, which shows the various group endorsements for each candidate. The Chron has their list of primary runoff endorsements here. Last but very much not least, I encourage you to read Daniel Cohen’s runoff endorsements, as he goes into quite a bit of detail for most of these races. Let me know if you have any questions.

