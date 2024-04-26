Dispatches from Dallas, April 26 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s all elections all the time, both the May 4 general election and the May 28 runoff. Plus, student protests, more on the Tarrant County Judge’s dislikes, book banning, the Arlington nuns, the Dallas firm that wants non-competes back, the Pennsylvania billionaire that’s dropping big cash on pro-voucher PACs in Texas, problems in the Tarrant and Dallas County jails, the Dallas Wings are coming to Dallas, Texas documentaries at the Dallas International Film Festival, and a new lake in North Texas. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, whom we saw this week. They were a lot of fun and we recommend catching them if they come to your town on this tour.

Let’s start with some talk about the May 4 general election, which is currently in early voting. (Get out and vote, this weekend if you haven’t already done so. That’s my current plan.) We have a lot of local stories that cover what you need to know about the Tarrant County races, the Dallas bonds, DISD trustees, and even one of the DCAD races.

That’s a lot, but when we’re done, we also get a primary runoff election on May 28, about which we’re getting a lot of coverage already. To wit:

And with that all under our belts, let’s go look at the rest of the news coming out of the Metroplex and surrounding areas.

Related Posts: