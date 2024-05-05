HFT leaders vote “no confidence” on Mike Miles

Hardly a shock.

The leaders of Houston’s largest teachers union approved a resolution of no confidence in Houston ISD’s Superintendent Mike Miles on Tuesday, in a strong but ultimately symbolic rebuke of the state-appointed superintendent’s leadership.

The union’s resolution calls for Miles’ removal as superintendent and lays out numerous grievances that have surfaced repeatedly over the course of his 11-month tenure. It now heads to the Houston Federation of Teachers’ 6,000-plus members for ratification, with results of the vote expected next week.

“The takeover of Houston ISD, the largest school district in Texas and the eighth largest district in the country, is a politically motivated, irresponsible experiment that is worsening inequities and disenfranchising Houston voters,” the resolution begins. “Houston ISD teachers and support staff have come together now to call for a vote of no confidence in state-installed superintendent Mike Miles.”

Among other complaints, the union took issue with Miles’ dissolution of their exclusive consulting agreement with the district, which effectively ended their monthly meetings with HISD administration. They also cite a “track record of broken promises,” such as rescinding teacher retention bonuses, widespread teacher turnover and Miles’ expanded spending power as reasons for the vote of no confidence.

“The ongoing lack of respect Miles has demonstrated for educators, their profession, and the students they serve has resulted in a complete lack of confidence in his leadership efforts,” the resolution reads.

[…]

The resolution calls for Miles’ removal as superintendent and his replacement with a leader “who will not treat our community with disdain, will work to restore trust with employees and parents, and will end the harm being done to our students from Miles’ ‘reforms.'” Other demands include a request that all teachers be certified, librarians be restored and the district return to the state’s teacher evaluation system.