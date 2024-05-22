Debris collection time

From the inbox:

Today, the City of Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department (SWMD) will initiate the first pass of storm debris collection for single-family homes and neighborhoods affected by the Derecho Storm on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Several city departments, within the city’s emergency management operations, have been conducting damage assessment procedures throughout the weekend and are now prepared to initiate debris removal operations on Monday, May 20. In order to safely expedite removal, all debris designated for collection should be placed at the curbside; at least five feet away from any obstructions and overhead obstacles. Approximately 1 million cubic yards of residential storm debris is estimated to have been generated from this unprecedented storm. Debris removal efforts are expected to last for 2 – 3 months. Residents are reminded to separate debris into the six distinct categories illustrated on the storm debris regulations document: Garbage, Vegetative, Construction and Demolition, Appliances, Electronics, and Household Hazardous Waste. To aid in the coordination of collection efforts, residents of the impacted areas of the city are encouraged to report all debris removal needs to the 3-1-1 Call Center, visit our website at Houstonsolidwaste.org, and download the HTX Collects mobile application.

There’s tons and tons of downed tree branches lined up in front of many houses in my neighborhood right now. I hope the city can do something with all this waste – surely, there’s a mulching opportunity here – but I don’t know what the technicalities of that may be. Anyway, look for this stuff to slowly vanish from the streets as the city gets to it all.

I took a few pictures of the damage and the debris in my neighborhood, to document what happened before it all gets cleaned up. A few pics of interest for you:

Among many other things, this is a reminder that it could have all been worse. I wish you all the best with your cleanup and recovery. If you’re still without power, CenterPoint says they hope to be back to “status quo” today. Hang in there.

