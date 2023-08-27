Why does Mike Miles want classroom doors open?

I don’t know. That seems to be a regular thing.

Only a fence with holes and rotting wood planks stands between the back side of Coop Elementary School and the outside world. Last year, a man tried to scale it during recess, sending the school into lockdown and eliciting a police response.

Dana Castro worries that the shoddy fence, plus a glass door at the entrance to the north Houston school, may not be enough to protect her 9-year-old daughter and other students from future intruders. She wants the children and teachers to have an extra line of defense: a classroom door that remains closed and locked.

But a new mandate from Superintendent Mike Miles requires most educators across the district to teach with their classroom doors open during instruction time when school starts next week, a measure that some parents and teachers say peels back an important layer of safety.

“Let’s stop pretending there’s no danger and let’s start following the practices that have worked, which is a shut and locked door,” said Castro, who works for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Miles has said that the open-door policy creates a professional and collaborative environment that allows administrators to observe teachers and effectively coach them.

“Teachers shouldn’t have anything to hide,” he said. “People should be able to see what’s going on in the classroom all the time.”

Some exceptions will be allowed for classrooms with particularly noisy or unsafe locations or children prone to running away, according to the superintendent.

“We’ll be smart about this,” Miles said during a community meeting over the summer. “If there are doors that are open to the outside or right next to the gymnasium … we’ll make sure those doors remain closed.”

Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers, said she does not understand how opening doors promotes professionalism. Administrators can access all rooms with a key for observations, she said, and locking a door for safety reasons “does not mean you’re hiding anything.”

The union is looking into possible legal remedies to push back on the new measure, Anderson said.

“It’s really ridiculous that he is demanding that doors remain open in the culture we have in Texas where any and everybody can buy a gun,” she said. “And with the history we have in Texas … to put our teachers and students in harms way — why is it necessary to keep a door open? Why?”

[…]

The district did not respond to questions, but said officials may provide a comprehensive safety update later in the week.