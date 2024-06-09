A closer look at the HISD bond proposal

From the Houston Landing, which put together five highlights from the proposal.

1. Elementary and middle schools to see the biggest upgrades All schools will see some level of investment under the bond plan, but elementary and middle schools will receive the vast majority of the funds — roughly $3.1 billion of $3.3 billion total slated for campus-level improvements. HISD’s youngest learners stand to benefit most from the investments because those campuses have gone the longest without receiving facilities upgrades. HISD’s 2012 bond largely targeted high schools, meaning most elementary and middle schools have not received structural fixes since the district’s 2007 bond package. Two dozen of HISD’s elementary and middle schools were built in the 1930s or earlier, and families interviewed by the Houston Landing in April said some of the campuses are in dire need of fixes. In extreme cases, they said the schools have rats, mold and bathrooms filled with standing water. 2. Over 30 schools to be rebuilt, undergo major renovations HISD plans to rebuild or renovate about 35 schools in need of the largest improvements, at a total cost of $2.5 billion. Eighteen schools would be fully rebuilt, while 16 would get renovated or expanded. Of the 18 schools to get rebuilt, eight would receive investments over $100 million. […] 4. New pre-K classrooms, career and technical education campuses HISD said it plans to use roughly $1 billion from the bond package to finance investments in pre-kindergarten, new technology and career and technical education, though details on the plans remain scarce. The district currently has enough pre-K seats for about 14,000 students, equivalent to only one-third of the 3- and 4-year-olds in the district. The bond proposal would allow HISD to open roughly 4,000 new seats, district officials said, accounting for less than one-fifth of the existing gap. HISD has not said where the new pre-K classrooms would open, but it identified the Wisdom and Lamar high school feeder patterns as the areas with the greatest need. For career and technical education, HISD said it plans to open four new campuses in addition to the current Barbara Jordan Career Center, which functions as a districtwide hub. Officials have not released exact price tags or locations for the potential new schools, but indicated they would be spread across the district, with one in each quadrant. The new centers would focus on top industries in the Houston area, HISD said, including construction, energy, health and information technology.

See here for some background. It is clear that many people who are strong supporters of public schools and who are usually the biggest cheerleaders for school bonds have very strong feelings about this. My Facebook post about the bond has a long comment thread about it that’s worth reading through. I myself have a lot of feelings about all this. I found myself nodding vigorously in agreement with this op-ed by HISD parent Robbie McDonough about the deep frustrations over Mike Miles’ leadership and decisions. Believe me, if you’re out there saying “no trust, no bond”, I get it.

What I have trouble with is connecting all that anger and frustration with the inclination to vote against the bond as a means of expressing one’s heartily felt and well-earned disapproval of Miles. The conditions in many of these schools is deplorable, which directly hurts the students, and the bond is the one means we have to address that. If one believes that students learn best in environments that are clean and healthy and open and welcoming, then voting against the bond not only goes against that interest, it also means it’s more likely that Miles will be around here longer than was perhaps necessary, as going to these run-down schools has its predictably negative effect on the children there. I’m in full agreement with the questions over Miles’ budgetary maneuvers, but bond funds are solely for capital expenditures, not regular operations, so none of that money would affect his NES programs or his overpaid administrators or whatever else. Realistically, a lot of the bond money would be spent after he leaves anyway, just because these things take a lot of time to execute.

Again, I’m right there with you in thinking Miles is an egomaniacal ass whose programs are at best questionable in their merit even if the latest test scores are positive. I agree he’s done a lot of harm, which may linger well after his tenure. I want him gone as soon as possible, and I never want any other school district to go through this. I have a lot of conflicting emotions about this bond, but I have a very hard time seeing how voting against it will accomplish any of my preferred outcomes. I understand if you don’t see it that way. It’s still on HISD and the bond committee to sell this to the voters, and any way you look at it they have a heavy lift. I encourage you to read the proposal, ask your questions, and make your best decision. I plan to do some interviews about this for the fall, I promise you that.

