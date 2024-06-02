HISD asks for $4.4 billion in bonds

That sure is a lot.

Houston ISD unveiled a $4.4 billion bond proposal, the largest in HISD history and likely the largest package any Texas school district has taken to voters. Much of the bond, $2.05 billion, would go to school upgrades. The district defined this as rebuilding, renovating and modernizing facilities. The district identified more than 40 campuses with “urgent facility needs.” The district would invest $1.35 billion into making “safe and healthy campuses,” which would include updating HVAC systems, securing campuses, and testing whether school grounds, air, water and buildings meet environmental standards, according to materials distributed at the district’s first public meeting about the bond Thursday night. And $1 billion would go to career and technical education, early childhood education and district technology investments. Improving district technology includes securing student data, expanding broadband access, and accessing AI, according to a district meeting handout. The district said it intends to fund the bond without raising the tax rate. […] Because a dozen years have passed without maintenance and repairs, the district identified roughly $10 billion in overdue upgrades, according to a May 22 press release. The district announced that day 28 members of a Community Advisory Committee that will host five public meetings on the bond over the next few weeks. The committee includes parents, educators, community advocates and elected trustees. Former HISD board president Judith Cruz, former Democratic state Rep. Garnet Coleman, and retired president of H-E-B Scott McClelland will serve as committee co-chairs. The committee’s in-person meetings will be at 6 p.m. June 4 at Fondren Middle School, 6 p.m. June 5 at Fleming Middle School and 6 p.m. June 10 at Forest Brook Middle School. The bond committee will also hold a virtual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Community members can share feedback in small group workshops and learn about the district’s facility needs at the meetings.

See here and here for a bit of background. I absolutely agree that a bond of at least this size is needed. I think the Community Advisory Committee has some quality people on it. And I think HISD is going to have a rough time getting this approved.

Leaders of Houston’s NAACP branch spoke out Thursday against the more than $4 billion bond that state-appointed HISD leaders are expected to ask voters to approve and repeated their calls for state and federal investigations into possible wrongdoing in the district. “We all agree that the present chaotic conditions and structure of apartheid at HISD disqualifies them to seek a bond proposal in the upcoming election cycle,” Houston NAACP President James Dixon II said at a press conference. “Presently, HISD is a graphic demonstration of taxation without representation.” U.S. Rep. Al Green and the NAACP Houston Branch on Thursday called for a federal investigation after Spectrum News reported that a charter school network funded by now-Superintendent Mike Miles moved funds from Texas public charter schools to Colorado campuses. […] The Houston branch of the historic Black civil rights organization hosted a Thursday press conference, joined by state elected officials, teachers union leaders, community leaders including Ruth Kravetz of Community Voices for Public Education, and Daniel Saenz of LULAC Council 60, part of the national Latino civil rights organization. Dixon said the Texas Education Agency is failing Houston children and called on the public to act now. Dixon supported U.S. representatives’ calls for a federal investigation. The press conference comes ahead of the district’s first public meeting Thursday about an proposed school bond. The district last week gave the bond’s approximate amount between $4 billion and $5 billion, and it said that the bond will be largely devoted to upgrading the district’s aging campuses. But community leaders are upset with the lack of transparency among state-appointed leaders of HISD. “And finally there is no bond. There is no bond as long as we have a rubber stamp Board of Managers at HISD with no accountability to the community,” State Rep. Ron Reynolds, a Democrat from Missouri City, said.

See here and here for the background on that charter school allegation. I haven’t seen any further news on it, which may mean there’s nothing more to be found or may mean that further news will require more digging. There’s one obvious way to get people on board with the bond proposal, and that involves Mike Miles and a U-Haul truck. Failing that – and let’s be honest, that’s not going to happen – we’ll just have to see. Even the idea of negotiating over this means having to be willing to walk away from the table and vote against the bond, which is a very big position to take and one that wouldn’t clearly hurt anyone but the students and teachers. I feel deeply strange about not being fully supportive of this bond, but we live in deeply strange times. Doing interviews for this one is going to be quite the experience.

Related Posts: