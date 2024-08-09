HISD approves the bond referendum for November

I expect there will be some vigorous campaigning over this. I’ll be very interested to see how much money gets raised and spent.

Houston ISD will ask voters in November to pass the biggest school bond package in Texas history, after the district’s state-appointed board members voted unanimously Thursday to approve putting the $4.4 billion measure on the ballot. The package, which pledges not to raise property tax rates, proposes to fund campus rebuilds, fixes to faulty air systems, school security upgrades and other improvements. District leaders said the measure is sorely needed because HISD has gone longer than the recommended time period since its last bond, leaving students to learn in too-hot classrooms and under leaky roofs. HISD’s most recent bond election came 12 years ago, while large urban school districts typically pass bonds roughly every five years. “We have a lot of kids today whose parents went to school in the same building,” board member Rolando Martinez said. “Their same grandparents came to their school in temporary buildings that are now being used. Our schools need new buildings.” However, a faction of Houstonians have vocally opposed the proposal, arguing they cannot trust HISD leaders to responsibly manage a multibillion-dollar bond package. Texas’ largest school district has been embroiled in controversy for over a year, after Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath appointed a new superintendent, Mike Miles, and nine-member board in June 2023 amid academic sanctions against HISD. “Mr. Miles refuses to listen to feedback or adjust his plans based on concerns he hears from anyone,” said Heather Golden, the parent of a high school student at Houston Academy for International Studies. “We cannot give him more money.”

See here for the most recent update. The Chron adds some details.

The proposal, if passed, would allocate about $2 billion for rebuilding and renovating schools and $1.35 billion for lead abatement, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements and security upgrades. It would also provide $1 billion to expand pre-K, build three new career and technical education centers and make technology upgrades. […] The bond will be split up on the ballot into two propositions. Proposition A would allocate $3.96 billion for school building renovations and expansions, including safety and security infrastructure, while Proposition B would allocate $440,000 for technology equipment, systems and infrastructure. It would not raise taxes if approved, according to the district. Eligible voters will be able to cast separate votes on each proposition, as Texas state law requires school districts to put the “acquisition or update of technology equipment” as a separate proposition on the ballot when issuing a bond election. The election order also authorizes Miles to execute contracts and agreements to carry out the election process. […] Among other proposals, the bond would allocate $580 million to move, or “co-locate,” students at eight schools to seven existing campuses, which would be renovated or rebuilt to accommodate the new students. The schools would operate independently and retain their own staff and while sharing larger communal areas like cafeterias and gyms, according to the district. […] The bond also would spend $425 million on CTE centers to expand students’ access to career programs, including $375 million to build three new centers in the south, west and central divisions of the district, and $50 million for renovations at Barbara Jordan Career Center, which is the only established CTE center in HISD.

First, I’m pretty sure that Prop B would allocate $440 million, not $440K, as the latter is chump change in this context and the overall package doesn’t add up to $4.4 billion otherwise. It sounds like nothing has changed since the last Board discussion, despite some reservations and unanswered questions about why we want all those CTE centers. We’re just swimming in oversight over here.

As previously discussed, my inclination is to vote for this bond. I have objections to some of its aspects as noted above, and I don’t trust Mike Miles at all. But the need is too great, and I just don’t see how voting the bond down advances any anti-Miles interests. He’s not going to leave any sooner if this fails. One could argue that he’s more likely to leave sooner, or at least on time, if HISD is able to spend the money to fix the plumbing and air conditioning and such on so many campuses, as that will be beneficial for the students.

I don’t begrudge anyone’s opposition – I totally get it. I just don’t see myself voting against this. Supporting school bond issuances is normally such an easy thing to do, and I hate that it’s plausible and reasonable to consider otherwise. I wish we had done this a few years ago, which would make a delay now less burdensome. But we didn’t, and here we are. That’s how I see it. You are welcome to see it differently.

Related Posts: