Anti-endorsement watch: Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, LULAC Council to oppose HISD bond

It’s officially campaign season here now.

The Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus and the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 60 are both urging voters to reject Houston ISD’s $4.4 billion school bond proposal in November.

In separate, recent statements, leaders of the two local civil rights organizations have urged Houston residents to vote against the largest school bond in state history in the upcoming Nov. 5 election, citing a lack of trust in the district after the Texas Education Agency replaced the elected board members and superintendent with appointees in June 2023.

[…]

Austin David Ruiz, president of the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, said the organization’s members voted nearly unanimously during their endorsement meeting Saturday to oppose the bond due to a lack of faith and trust in Miles and the unelected school board. He said only one person in the caucus voted against the motion to oppose the bond.

“Our members’ concerns echo that of parents, teachers, and community advocates, and reiterates the overwhelming opposition to the ongoing state takeover,” Ruiz said in a statement. “Our children and teachers deserve better than the havoc they have endured under Miles’ leadership. No trust. No bond.”

LULAC Council president Rachel Cevallos de Gonzales said while the organization recognizes the need for infrastructure improvements in HISD schools, it strongly opposes the current bond measure. She said HISD leaders have “failed to demonstrate accountability and transparency” and eroded “confidence in the decision-making processes that impact our children’s future.”

“We urge our fellow community members, parents and educators to join us in opposing the upcoming bond election,” Cevallos de Gonzales wrote in a letter to state Rep. Christina Morales Thursday. “Let us send a clear message that we demand accountability, transparency and a genuine partnership between HISD and the communities it serves.”