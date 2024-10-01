HCDP opposes the HISD bond

I have no idea where they’re going to get the votes for this thing.

Both the Harris County Democratic and Republican Party executive committees have unanimously voted in favor of resolutions opposing the largest school bond in state history, which is facing more public pushback than HISD’s previous bonds due largely to community opposition to the state takeover and state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles.

The Harris County Democratic Party county executive committee adopted a resolution against the bond during its Sunday meeting, where it cited “the harmful impacts on HISD schoolchildren,” “ethical, governance and financial risks” and “lack of transparency and accountability to taxpayers” associated with Miles’ leadership of the district.

“While the Harris County Democratic Party supports public education and acknowledges the need for full funding, including bonds, it opposes the HISD $4.4 billion bonds, Proposition A and B, due to Superintendent Mike Miles’ fiscal mismanagement, inadequate oversight and the detrimental impact on students and public education since the takeover,” the resolution said.

Ruth Kravetz, co-founder of Community Voices for Public Education, said she supports funding for public education, but she wrote and presented the resolution at the committee’s meeting because she believes Miles and the Texas Education Agency’s intervention into the district is harming students, parents and teachers.

“I presume that the Harris County Republican Party has different reasons to oppose the bond than the Harris County Democratic Party, but for different reasons, people on both sides of the aisle found an abundance of evidence that says, ‘Not today. We need a better bond, and we can vote for a better bond sometime in the future,’” said Kravetz, a Democratic precinct chair.

Both parties’ official opposition to the bond comes as leaders of the Houston NAACP, the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council 60, and the district’s largest teachers union have already said they plan to vote against the bond due, in part, to their lack of trust in Miles and concerns over financial accountability.

The measure has, however, seen support from multiple HISD principals, elected trustees and a coalition of Houston organizations, including Good Reason Houston, the Greater Houston Partnership and Houstonians for Great Public Schools, who say the bond is necessary to fix urgent infrastructure needs in the district’s 274 schools.