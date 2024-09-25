Interview with Ruth Kravetz

On Monday you heard the case for the HISD bond referendum. It’s fair to say there’s a lit of loud opposition to the referendum, with most of that opposition coming from people and organizations that are normally big boosters of public ed and HISD and would be expected to be in favor of such a thing. Ruth Kravetz and Community Voices for Public Education are prime examples. Kravetz is a former teacher and education activist, one of the leaders of CVPE, a prominent voice in education advocacy in Houston. They are also leading critics of Mike Miles and the HISD takeover, and now of the bond referendum. If you’ve heard the phrase “No trust, no bond”, you’re hearing their message. We talked about that and more in the interview:

Next week I’ll be talking to the League of Women Voters and Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth about the challenges of this election and what to look forward to. As always, let me know what you think.

