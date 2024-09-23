Interview with Plácido Gómez and Dani Hernandez

This week we are talking about the HISD bond referendum. We’ve already had plenty to say about this referendum, whose level of public support is unclear because of the questionable polling that’s been done so far. There are plenty of questions about this referendum – what it would do, how much it would cost, what it might mean for affected schools, whether we can trust that the funds will be well used – and I’m going to do what I can to address them. To discuss the merits of the bond and why one might consider supporting it, I have a conversation with elected HISD trustees Plácido Gómez and Dani Hernandez, the latter of whom served on the Comminity Advisory Committee for the bond. I hope this will address some of your questions about the bond.

I will publish an interview with Ruth Kravetz with Community Voices for Public Education on Wednesday with an opposing view. Let me know what you think.

PREVIOUSLY:

Erica Lee Carter, CD18 special election

Sylvester Turner, CD18 general election

Lindsay London, Amarillo Reproductive Freedom Alliance

Related Posts: