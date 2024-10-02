Interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

Last year at this time, I interviewed Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, whose office was then newly back in the business of running elections. They’ve had quite a few more opportunities to do that since then, from the city runoffs in December through the primaries and runoffs and the HCAD elections and those runoffs. By all accounts they’ve done an excellent job. This November will be perhaps their biggest challenge, as turnout is expected to break records, there are new and occasionally confusing laws and directives from the state, and of course the atmosphere for this election is, to put it mildly, off the chain. I wanted to know how they’re handling it all and what we can expect as we sally forth to the voting centers, and the best way to do that was to ask. So I did, and here’s what I learned:

Next week I’ll be back to candidates, beginning with Railroad Commission hopeful Katherine Culbert. As always, let me know what you think.

