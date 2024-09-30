Interview with Katie Shumway of the League of Women Voters of Houston

This week we’re going to spend some time with people who are working on the nuts and bolts of this election. For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters of Houston has been the premier organization for information about elections, candidates, the process of voting, and much more. Their annual voters guide – fresh off the presses for 2024 – is the go to resource for non-partisan information about who candidates are and where they stand on vital issues. Their staff and volunteers work to get people registered and to turn out to vote. That kind of work is a bit more challenging in this day and age, with ever-changing laws and a lot of misinformation being spread. I had the opportunity to talk to Katie Shumway, the Executive Director of the LWVH about their mission and methods, what they can do to help you or someone you know prepare to vote, and what you can do to help them help others like you. Here’s what we talked about:

On Wednesday I will have an interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. Next week we’ll be back to candidate interviews. Let me know what you think.

