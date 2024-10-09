Interview with Rhonda Hart

From the Railroad Commission to Congress today, where we meet a candidate that I specifically wanted to meet. I wrote about Rhonda Hart after she announced her candidacy in CD14, a red district with a truly awful incumbent (yes, even by Texas standards) in part because of her compelling story. Her 14-year-old daughter was murdered in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018, and like many such parents before her she has been working tirelessly to improve our nation’s excessively lax gun laws. She actually managed to get a bill named for her daughter through Congress, one that would put some requirements on safe storage for guns in the home, but it did not pass the Senate. That still gives her a better record for passing legislation than the incumbent. She’s also a military veteran and the kind of person with grace and humility that we ought to want more of in Congress. Listen here and see for yourself:

