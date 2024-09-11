Interview with Sylvester Turner

I’m sure that by now you are well familiar with the story of CD18 after the passing of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in July. As such, you know that former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is now the Democratic nominee for CD18, having been selected by the precinct chairs in August. Turner served two terms as Mayor, ending this past January, and before that was a State Representative for 27 years in HD139. He’s also an attorney and was set to be a lecturer in public policy at Harvard before the seat became open. We had plenty of ground to cover, and here it is:

PREVIOUSLY:

Erica Lee Carter, CD18 special election

Related Posts: