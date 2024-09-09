Interview with Erica Lee Carter

Welcome to Fall 2024 Interview Season. Thanks in no small part to the latest round of redistricting, primary season tends to be busier for me, but we’re got some races and other matters of interest to explore. This week we have a double look at CD18, as we have a special election for the last two months of the late Sheila Jackson Lee’s term as well as the general. For the former, we have Erica Lee Carter, daughter of the late Congresswoman. Carter served as HCDE Trustee in Precinct 1 from 2013-2019, and currently serves as a Senior Policy Analyst for County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. Here’s what we talked about:

I will have an interview with former Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is now the Democratic nominee for CD18, later this week. I expect to have interviews for you each week at least through the start of early voting. Please let me know what you think.

