Menefee and Edwards

Christian Menefee has gotten off to a strong start in his candidacy for CD18.

In his congressional campaign’s first 24 hours, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee has raised contributions from more than 5,000 supporters and garnered endorsements from some of the state’s top Democratic leaders. Menefee’s team announced Monday it had collected $100,000 from 2,000 donors in the six hours after unrolling his candidacy to represent Texas’ 18th congressional district. On Tuesday, the campaign announced it had raised more than $200,000 from more 5,000 donors. The average donation was around $40, his campaign said. Also on Tuesday, his team unveiled endorsements from former U.S. Reps. Beto O’Rourke and Colin Allred, Harris County Commissioners Rodney Ellis and Leslie Briones, and Houston Controller Chris Hollins, along with several Houston City Council members. “The enthusiasm we’re seeing in the first few hours is a clear message that people want bold, progressive leadership in Washington,” Menefee said in a Monday statement. “This momentum sends a powerful signal that we’re ready to challenge the status quo and lead Texas’s 18th District into a new era of leadership that prioritizes the needs of working families.” The agility of Menefee’s fundraising was described by University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus using one word: “Stunning.” There’s a premium on raising money early, Rottinghaus added — it indicates not only power, but a sophisticated campaign operation. “It demonstrates that he’s the one to set the tone,” Rottinghaus said.

See here for the background. I said when Menefee made his move that I had not expected him to join this race because it meant giving up a lot for an uncertain outcome. But having this kind of groundwork laid before getting in helps. It is impressive, and speaks to a high level of preparedness. No guarantees, of course, but one would surely feel more confident with this kind of start.

Another reason to go in with that level of preparation is the expectation of strong opposition. And here it is.

Former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards will run for the 18th Congressional District following the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner, D-Houston, Edwards announced Wednesday. “My commitment to this community has never wavered, and I will continue to fight for the opportunities and resources our district needs,” Edwards said in a social media post. “We need the next generation of new leaders in Washington to combat Trump’s attacks on jobs, healthcare, and education.” In an interview with The Texas Tribune, Edwards focused on the importance of the community and said she would bring new ideas and a fresh approach to the “turmoil” in Washington. She said President Donald Trump’s reversals of executive orders has caused angst and concern in the district. Republicans control all branches of the federal government, and Democrats have been listless since Trump’s victory in November. Since falling out of power, Democrats have not messaged to supporters how to donate or how to focus their attention, Edwards said. “Right now we’re not hearing that strategic vision on the defensive side,” she continued. “I don’t believe that sitting aside at this time is the right answer.” Edwards unsuccessfully ran for the seat twice last year. She faced off against U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee in the 2024 Democratic primary. Jackson Lee won the primary but died before the general election, opening the party’s nomination anew. Edwards came in second place in that race to Turner, the former mayor of Houston.

You know I’ve been an Edwards fan, and I expected her to enter the race. I like that all of the candidates so far have adopted a confrontational attitude towards Trump and his sycophants. Lord knows, we’re going to need all of that and more. Edwards has had a bit of hard luck in her quest for CD18 – she thought she was running for an open seat in 2024, and wound up not only running against Sheila Jackson Lee at the last minute but then facing off against Sylvester Turner in the precinct chair race. Now she gets to square off against Christian Menefee and his formidable opening bid. Whatever happens, you can’t say she had an easy path. We don’t know who else might join this as-yet-unscheduled race – the story notes that Rep. Jolanda Jones is thinking about it, and as I said before this is basically a free shot for legislators as they can keep their seats unless and until they win – but my guess is that the field is already pretty crowded. If there is a May election set, which would have to happen soon, we’ll get a definitive answer then. The Press, Campos, and the Chron have more.

