Eric Dick arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

In the news again.

Well-known Houston lawyer and Harris County Department of Education Trustee Eric Dick faces a misdemeanor assault charge, adding to his legal and ethical troubles.

The Houston Police Department arrested Dick on March 7 for hitting a female family member with his hand, according to a criminal complaint. Publicly available court records do not provide details about evidence obtained by police, statements made by witnesses and any injuries sustained by the alleged victim.

[…]

The criminal case is the second filed against Dick in the past year. Prosecutors in Hawaii charged him in May 2024 with four misdemeanor counts of attempting to unlawfully practice the law. Dick has pleaded not guilty.

Hawaii News Now reported in October 2023 that Dick’s law firm sent flyers advertising his services to residents affected by the devastating Maui wildfires, a potential violation of strict Hawaii rules and laws related to lawyers who aren’t licensed in the state soliciting potential clients.