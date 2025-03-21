Order issued to temporarily close Maria Rojas’ clinics

This was expected.

A Texas court has temporarily shut down a group of Houston-area clinics run by a midwife accused of performing illegal abortions and practicing medicine without a license.

Waller County Judge Gary W. Chaney on Tuesday signed an order blocking Maria Margarita Rojas and her employees from providing any medical services, including abortion.

[…]

The clinics identified in the order are the Maternal and Child Healthcare and Research Center, Clinica Latinoamericana in Waller, Cypress and Spring, and Houston Birth House.

The stay will be in place until a hearing March 27 at which the judge will decide whether to grant a longer-lasting injunction.