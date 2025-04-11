More from Maria Rojas’ attorney

Good stuff from the Press.

During a March 27 hearing, Waller County District Judge Gary Chaney granted an injunction declaring that a network of three Houston-area clinics must remain temporarily closed. Marc Hearron, senior counsel for the Center for Reproductive Rights and a civil attorney for Rojas, stopped short of calling the court proceedings a dog and pony show but clearly thinks the case is flawed.

The civil complaint sought to keep the clinics closed, so Hearron was in court to challenge that. The attorney was surprised, however, to see Rojas in the Waller courtroom. She invoked her Fifth Amendment rights when questioned and Hearron declined to comment on his legal advice but said he was able to speak with Rojas privately.

“We had not asked for Rojas to be present at the hearing,” he said. “We were not planning to call her to testify. The state had not subpoenaed her to be present.”

It appears that Waller County authorities transported Rojas to the courtroom on March 27 because she was already in custody. At the time of the hearing, Rojas had been in jail for 10 days pending the posting of a massive $1 million bond “even though the state had not filed criminal charges against her and still has not filed criminal charges against her,” Hearron said.

Rojas posted bond the day before the hearing butt wasn’t immediately released because the courts did not arrange for her ankle monitor, Hearron said. She was released after the March 27 hearing with the tracking device.

Maria Rojas is a strong and resilient person and a licensed healthcare provider, Hearron said.

“She really cares for the people that she provides healthcare to,” he said. “She was a doctor in Peru, but in the United States, she was a licensed midwife before the state of Texas temporarily revoked her license as a result of this nonsense. She has these clinics, and the clinics primarily serve uninsured Spanish-speaking populations. Nothing in the state’s evidence showed any unlawful activity going on at these clinics.”

What happens next is up to the judge, Hearron said, but the more pressing matter is what happens to the families who were seeking healthcare at Rojas’ clinics. Clínica Waller Latinoamericana and its affiliates in Cypress and Spring are shuttered for the foreseeable future. Patients who, for example, had blood drawn and were waiting on results may have to find care elsewhere, Hearron said.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the first person that Ken Paxton goes after and accuses of violating the abortion ban in the state of Texas is someone who is providing midwifery — not traditional OBGYN care — to primarily Spanish-speaking uninsured … Look, they tried to make a big deal out of the fact that they found cash and that they took cash for payments. Yeah, these were uninsured people who were going in and getting care. That’s how those populations pay for medical services,” Hearron said.

Court documents allege that Rojas was pretending to be a doctor and using untrained employees to perform abortions for cash, but it’s unclear how the criminal case will proceed or if it will proceed. Rojas was held on an arrest warrant rather than a criminal complaint, which lawyers say is unusual. She has not been indicted by a grand jury and the state has not turned over its discovery related to the criminal charges.

“If she hasn’t been charged yet, why does she have an ankle monitor?” Hearron said. “I don’t know exactly how these preposterous allegations in this case came up but it does appear that Paxton and his office saw the word abortion and salivated at the possibility of going after someone. This seems to be a political stunt without any real evidence. This is all based on hearsay upon hearsay and conjecture and these wild, irresponsible conclusions that they have jumped to without the type of thorough investigation that you would see if you were really interested in stopping supposedly unlawful abortions … My conclusion from all of that is that this is a political stunt designed to raise Ken Paxton’s political bona fides among the anti-abortion electorate. It’s also designed to scare people who are providing necessary healthcare to low-income populations.”