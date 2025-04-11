A brief reminder about the possible recall effort

Whatever you or I may think, Mayor Whitmire is not unpopular.

A recent survey from the University of Houston’s Hobby School of Public Affairs found that while most Houstonians believe both the city and country are going in the wrong direction, most also approve of Mayor John Whitmire and County Judge Lina Hidalgo’s performance in their respective positions. The survey, released early Thursday, included responses from around 1,400 Houstonians with a 2.62% margin of error. Around 59% of surveyed residents said Whitmire was doing a good job as mayor, but 41% begged to differ. Hidalgo was given a thumbs up by 55% of those surveyed, and a thumbs down by 45%. Those who vote Republican were more likely to think Whitmire was doing a good job than Democrats. He got a gold star from 71% of surveyed Republicans and 56% of surveyed Democrats. Hidalgo saw an 80% approval rate among Democrats and a meager 13% approval rate from Republicans.

The poll’s landing page is here and the poll data is here. I’m not particularly interested in scrutinizing it, but knock yourself out. My point is simply this: Any recall effort has two significant obstacles to overcome. One is the large number of signatures needed in a thirty-day span. We’ve already discussed that. The other is that both the recall supporters and the preferred candidate that emerges would have to do a lot of work to overcome the fact that for the most part, people are more or less fine with Mayor Whitmire. There’s definitely a vocal and not insignificant community that strongly dislikes him, but that is not a broadly held sentiment at this time. One poll never means all that much, but if he really were in danger, any reasonable poll would show some signs of it. This ain’t that.

Now of course the point of a recall effort is to convince people that they need to change horses right away. That’s a lot easier to do with someone who is already widely disliked, but it is possible to move public opinion. That takes a lot of money and it often takes some time. Whitmire himself has a lot of money and would surely be able to raise more, so that’s another obstacle. It would probably be best from a strategic perspective to be out there with a visible anti-Whitmire message even before the recall petitions hit the streets, but again that takes money and some kind of existing organization. So far there’s nothing happening and no indication that the resources are in place for there to be anything.

I’m not saying a strong recall effort couldn’t be mounted. I am saying there’s a lot of work to be done before one could reasonably even think about it, and it wouldn’t be easy once you reach that point. Be realistic about the landscape, that’s all I’m saying.

