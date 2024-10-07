Interview with Katherine Culbert

Every two years we have an election for Railroad Commissioner, which means that every two years we get a batch of articles explaining how the Railroad Commission has nothing to do with railroads or trains. It’s about energy and regulating the oil and gas industry in Texas, which the Commission and its three Republican members would rather not do. This election’s candidate to change that is Katherine Culbert, who has plenty of knowledge of the industry thanks to her career as a process safety engineer. Among other things, the RRC has oversight on pipelines, which we all became a little more aware of after that deadly crash and massive fireball in the Deer Park/La Porte area. That was one of many things Katherine Culbert and I talked about, which you can listen to here:

We’re getting close to the start of early voting and I’m getting close to the end of this interview series. I still have a few more for you, so stay tuned and as always let me know what you think.

