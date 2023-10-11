Interview with Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth

As you know, administration of Harris County’s elections has been reverted to the County Clerk’s office, with the Tax Assessor once again being in charge of voter registration. Putting aside the legislative intent and the litigation over this, the November election will be the first one handled by the Clerk’s office since the transition to an Elections Administrator in 2021. It’s also our second year of dealing with the effects of SB1 and mail ballots, and with the new paper-ballot-enabled voting machines, which caused more than a few problems last November. With all this and the threat of further intervention from the state, I thought this would be a good time to ask County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth about how this is going and what we voters can expect when we step up to the voting machines in a couple of weeks. Hudspeth had served as the elections chief under the previous Clerks, so she has plenty of experience and perspective, and we had a good conversation. Listen to it here:
And that is my final planned interview for this cycle. There may be a late-breaking interview or two, but other than this I will take a little time off and then interview the Mayoral candidates for the runoff. It’s a short break from then until the rush of 2024 primary interviews, so I’m going to enjoy it. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here, and my post about the July campaign finance reports for Controller candidates is here.