Weekend link dump for April 28

“Americans Throw Away Up to $68 Million in Coins a Year. Here Is Where It All Ends Up.”

“Performing in the U.S. for international artists just got a lot more complicated. On April 1, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services instituted a 250% visa fee increase for global musicians hoping to tour in the U.S. Artists, advocacy groups and immigration lawyers are concerned it could have devastating effects on emerging talent worldwide and local music economies in the U.S.”

“In fact, the striking thing when you examine the relationship between local news and conservative audiences is that, in spite of all the differences between the Bucks County Courier Times and the New York Times, their alienation from conservatives sounds dishearteningly similar.”

“But this, in short, is Gingrich’s legacy: He pioneered the practice of speaking to the cameras instead of to his colleagues, and he recognized that by doing so you could cut the line and assemble your own power base.”

“Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane is partnering, through his Seth MacFarlane Foundation, with Martin Scorsese’s Film Foundation to fund the first-ever, curated restoration of historically significant animated shorts from the 1920s to 1940s.”

Ads and nags in Windows 11 driving you nuts? Here’s how to turn them off.

I wouldn’t have thought anyone would be objectively pro-polio these days, but I would be wrong.

“So what’s actually happening? Are more planes having incidents than ever before? Or are we just hearing about more incidents?” (Spoiler alert: We’re just hearing more about them.)

RIP, Terry Anderson, former Associated Press reporter who became one of America’s longest-held hostages after he was kidnapped in Lebanon in 1985 and held for nearly seven years.

“New York state lawyers and an attorney for former President Donald Trump settled their differences Monday over a $175 million bond that Trump posted to block a large civil fraud judgment while he pursues appeals.”

“The vote was 3-2 in favor of banning noncompete agreements for new workers and voiding them for all existing workers (except C-suite executives). This will eliminate the ridiculous practice of fast food chains hiring sandwich makers and then prohibiting them from quitting and going to work for a different fast food chain—and giving their valuable, proprietary sandwich making expertise to the competition.”

“Why Foundations That Back Progressives Are Funding a Leading Conservative Think Tank”.

“Never before has the party in control of the House of Representatives knowingly and willingly castrated its own power so thoroughly as today’s Republicans.” I dunno, maybe giving a handful of nihilist fanatics veto power over everything you do is a bad idea?

“What If Your AI Girlfriend Hated You?”

“When anyone in politics says, “Forget about the political labels,” realize that they are trying to squirm out of the losing side of an argument.”

“Medical records for out-of-state abortions will now be protected by HIPAA“. Well, until the ADF can roust up a plaintiff to bring a lawsuit before Matthew Kacsymarek, anyway.

Lock him up.

Lock them up.

Ted Cruz was actually right about one thing, it’s just something he doesn’t want to talk abut now.

RIP, John Trimble, Star Trek superfan who along with his wife Bjo led the drive to save the original Trek from cancellation at NBC, paving the way for its long-lived future. See here for more.

“In general, establishment evangelicals and the legacy institutions of the religious right supported aid for Ukraine while cable TV and online evangelicals opposed it. Johnson and Greene serve as representatives of those respective factions.”

Good for Reggie Bush, and about time, too.

“The Bronx Children’s Museum, in conjunction with The Players Alliance, the Yankees and Bronx Terminal Market, unveiled a new outdoor mural titled “Exhibiting Possibilities: Legendary Yankees,” featuring the six living Black baseball legends, all of whom left their respective marks on the Yankees franchise.”

“On Thursday, during oral arguments in Trump v. United States, the Republican-appointed justices shattered those illusions. This was the case we had been waiting for, and all was made clear—brutally so. These justices donned the attitude of cynical partisans, repeatedly lending legitimacy to the former president’s outrageous claims of immunity from criminal prosecution.”

“Everything comes into conceptual alignment if we understand the Court’s corruption: corrupt in its construction, corrupt in its jurisprudence, venally corrupt as well, though that is the least of its problems.”

“The Onion’s owner said on Thursday that the satirical news site has been sold to a new Chicago-based firm created by four digital media veterans who are fans of the publication.”

Related Posts: