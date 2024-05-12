Lawsuit filed over Humble ISD’s lack of single member districts

Add another to the pile.

A former Humble ISD Spanish teacher sued the district Thursday, alleging trustees and administrators violated the Voting Rights Act by holding all at-large elections for the school board.

The lawsuit, filed by Brewer Storefront, the advocacy arm of Dallas-based Brewer, Attorneys and Counselors, states that Humble ISD has a 70% minority student population, yet a majority white board. It also claims that the district has a geographically significant Hispanic population that would allow for at least one Hispanic-majority single member district to be drawn for increased representation. While the board does have two black trustees, the board does not have a Hispanic trustee.

The firm called the 48,000-student district’s elections system a “relic of the district’s past.”

“Even though Humble ISD’s population has significantly grown and diversified since 1919, the district’s political leadership has failed to adjust to these demographic or socio-economic changes,” the lawsuit reads. The district, spanning northern Harris and Montgomery counties is the sixth fastest growing district in Texas and began as a one-room schoolhouse.

The lawsuit comes after Brewer Storefront sent letters to 11 Texas school districts in March as part of a statewide initiative to secure voting rights among Texas’ minority populations. The firm sent letters of warning to Humble ISD, Lufkin ISD and Angleton ISDs, asking that the districts consider at least one single member district to allow for minority representation.

After the district decided to “‘refuse the opportunity to avoid litigation'” according to the law firm’s release, the plaintiff decided to propel the cause with legal action.

The founder of the firm, William Brewer, said the plaintiff was taking the action in May because “time is of the essence when people are being denied the right to fairly participate in the political process,” he said, adding that the board “indicated no meaningful willingness to bring the electoral system into compliance with the Voting Rights Act.”