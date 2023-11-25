Harris County drops its lawsuit over the law banning its Elections Administrator

The right move at this time, though the whole thing still rankles.

Harris County dropped its lawsuit against the state on Wednesday, ending its challenge to a law that went into effect weeks ago eliminating the county’s elections office.

The county had hoped to stop the measure Texas Republicans passed earlier this year that abolished the Harris County elections administrator, an appointed position, and returned election duties to two elected officials, the county clerk and the tax assessor-collector. However, Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee on Wednesday called the case “moot” since the county was already forced to comply with the law starting on Sept. 1.

Though more than half of Texas counties have an appointed elections administrator, the new law applies only to Harris County, which created the office in July 2020.

[…]

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee had argued the law violated the Texas Constitution by targeting just one county. A district judge agreed with Menefee in August, temporarily delaying the measure from going into effect and writing in her order that Harris County should not be forced to implement “an unconstitutional statute” that was designed “to deprive Harris County of a statutory right available to every other county in Texas.”

When the Texas Attorney General’s office appealed that ruling, the Texas Supreme Court decided the law could go into effect as planned and was scheduled to hear the county’s argument on Nov. 28 that the law was unconstitutional.

The county instead made a motion to dismiss the lawsuit days before that hearing.

“The Texas Supreme Court’s decision in August allowed the state to abolish the elections administrator’s office,” Menefee said in a statement Wednesday evening. “That mooted the county’s claims. I look forward to continuing to support County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth in elections moving forward.”