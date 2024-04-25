May 2024 special election early voting, Day Three: Still slow going

Here’s your Day Three early voting report from the May 2024 special election. As of the third day, a total of 16,078 ballots have been cast, with 4,399 in person votes and 11,679 by mail. 3,111 in person votes have been cast since day one, and 821 mail ballots have arrived. It would be nice to say that we’ll get a Week 2 boost, but we only have two days of early voting next week, and the step up in daily turnout usually comes on day three, if not day four, when we have a second full week. The last day should still be a bigger number, but we’re starting at such a low point that may not matter much. Get out there and vote, is what I’m saying. Never does your vote count so much as it does in a low turnout election.

If you have voted, how was it at your location? If not, when are you planning to do so? I’m thinking today is the day for me.

