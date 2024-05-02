Texas blog roundup for the week of April 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance wonders how a university president could ever think that inviting cops to a peaceful protest is a good idea as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the past history of May elections in Harris County.

Stace, in a provocative edition of Thoughts on Viernes opines on the local DA; the local mayor; and local Dems avoiding the subject of student protesters.

SocraticGadfly, in two items tied to his years in the Metroplex, says RIP to a former Lancaster mayor and then looks at a Dallas Observer story on Wilmerand adds some needed background.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said the Houston Chronicle endorsed a Republican for one of the HCAD positions knowing full well his attacks on democracy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle reports on UT faculty’s reaction to the protest debacle.

The Dallas Observer brings the harrowing story of a local band having their music deepfaked.

City of Yes notes the prominence of LGBTQ-identifying lawmakers in the “yes in my backyard” housing reform movement.

Texas 2036 warns that our state’s weather is indeed getting wilder.

The Observer celebrates 70 years of its political cartoons.

If you’re looking for guidance in your May school board elections, Howdy Politics and The Book Loving Texan’s Guide to the May School Board Elections have you covered.

