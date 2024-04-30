May 2024 special election early voting, Day Eight: A little bit of an uptick

I’ll cut right to the chase: Here’s your Day Eight early voting report for the May 4 HCAD and SD15 special elections. As the penultimate day of early voting, as well as the first day of a truncated Week Two, I had wondered if this would follow the usual pattern of slightly higher turnout. And indeed it did, with a new high water mark of 2,790 in person voters to go along with 546 more mail ballots, for a total of 27,062 voters with one day to day. I’m feeling a lot better about that over/under line of 30K for early voting, Maybe if the last day matches the kind of boost that other last days of EV get, even 35K could be in play. Keep hope alive and all that.

And yes, that means today is the last day of early voting. You can vote on Saturday the 4th – I’ll link to a list of Election Day sites later this week – or you can pick one of the EV locations, either at harrisvotes.com or by looking at those daily links, and get it done now. I’ve managed to turn a couple of people out myself, but that sort of thing only goes so far. If you’ve ever wondered what a zero-attention election in Harris County – or the state of Texas, for that matter – looks like, now you know. I’ll have the final report tomorrow. Have you voted yet?

