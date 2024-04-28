More on Amtrak and Texas Central

Some good followup in the Chron on the question of Amtrak pushing the high speed rail line in Texas.

With Amtrak taking the reins, for now, of a Texas bullet train project, here’s some of the issues that will determine whether what’s been discussed in the past becomes the future way for thousands to travel between Houston and Dallas, at a probable cost of more than $30 billion.

Amtrak is studying the project, and if it is financially feasible, Amtrak officials might propose the high-speed rail as part of their long-term strategy.

At this point, it is identical to the project proposed by Texas Central Partners more than a decade ago that relies on Japanese-designed Shinkansen bullet trains running along new tracks mostly following an electrical utility corridor between a site on the southern edge of downtown Dallas and the current site of Northwest Mall at Loop 610 and U.S. 290 in Houston. A stop is planned in the Roans Prairie area near Bryan-College Station.

Trains would take about 90 minutes to make the roughly 240-mile trip, which would make it the fastest way to get between the metros if you factor the additional time needed to arrive for airline flights.

Over the next few weeks, potentially months, Amtrak will continue studying the economic and environmental realties of high-speed rail between Houston and Dallas, using everything compiled by Texas Central Partners.

“We are taking our time to look through the cost estimates,” [Andy Byford, senior vice president of high speed rail programs for Amtrak] said.

That viability needs to be considered post-pandemic, he said, when early analysis indicates less business use for the train but more leisure use by visitors who might want to travel easily between Texas cities.

“The business case is stronger than ever,” Byford told rail conference attendees, saying later “I really do think it is viable.”