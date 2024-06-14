On the bonds and closing or not closing schools

This is a very complicated issue.

Two decades ago, children crowded the halls of Houston ISD’s Attucks and Cullen middle schools, historic campuses located two miles apart on the city’s south side. Since then, hundreds of families have fled the area or moved their children to charter schools, leaving Attucks and Cullen half-empty with just 450 and 300 students, respectively. The enrollment losses have made the neighboring schools prime candidates for consolidation, a painful cost-saving measure that involves closing or combining campuses. But after years of talks about shrinking HISD’s number of schools, a prospect floated by recent HISD superintendents and a state-led outside review team, the district’s new leaders are reversing course for now. Rather than closing either school, HISD Superintendent Mike Miles’ administration is proposing $40 million in upgrades for the two campuses as part of a $4.4 billion bond proposal that voters could consider in November. The upgrades are part of Miles’ ambitious — but potentially wasteful — plan to invest millions of dollars in small and underutilized schools, with the goal of luring families back to once-proud campuses. […] In an interview, Miles said he believes the upgrades, combined with his overhaul of the district, will help reverse enrollment declines that have hurt the district’s finances and the image of some campuses. HISD’s enrollment has fallen from 216,100 to 184,100 over the past seven years, largely due to fewer families residing in the district and the rapid expansion of charter schools. Miles, who was appointed to lead the HISD in June 2023 as part of state sanctions against the district, said he is being “very careful” not to devote money to schools that would later be closed. The investments in low-enrollment and low-use schools address important health and safety issues, such as problems with air systems and water quality. “We just haven’t done right by those schools over many, many years,” Miles said. “And so we’re going to blame them, close their schools, because we didn’t help them become a great school, (and) draw back the kids that they’re losing?” Yet Miles’ plan risks throwing money at a problem he can’t definitively fix. There’s no guarantee that the upgrades will bring families back to HISD, particularly given the unpopularity of many of the changes he’s making to the district. If HISD continues to bleed students, the district could be left with dozens of upgraded but still half-empty buildings. By keeping open low-enrollment schools, HISD also runs higher operating costs, taking money away from things like teacher salaries. The Texas Legislative Budget Board estimated in the late 2010s that HISD could save tens of millions of dollars each year if it closed dozens of low-enrollment schools. The financial realities of running low-enrollment schools prompted HISD’s last two superintendents, Grenita Lathan and Millard House II, to raise the possibility of school closures, though district leaders ultimately danced around the issue. Upon his arrival last year, Miles also said he planned to study the issue and propose a list of schools that “need to be closed to provide a better education for the student and also to be more fiscally sound.”

See here and here for some background, and read the rest of the story, which includes a list of underutilized campuses that would get bond money. I’m glad to see some thought being given to addressing the enrollment decline, but only so much of that is in HISD’s control, and let’s be clear that Mike Miles is about the worst possible advocate for addressing this decline one can imagine.

This is a legitimately tough issue to talk about, and several of Miles’ predecessors have gotten their fingers burned trying to grasp it. On the one hand, there is a lot of money to be saved by consolidating schools that have way more capacity than students. At a time like this, that is especially important, but even in better times it could have meant spending more money on a per student basis. On the other hand, neighborhoods suffer when their schools are closed, students have to travel farther to get to their schools, a piece of history is lost, and people just flat don’t like it when this happens. The constituencies that oppose closing any given school are loud and organized, which makes it such a tough thing to do politically.

One could argue that an unaccountable Superintendent who has an unelected Board that doesn’t really oversee him is uniquely positioned to impose these unpopular decisions on the district. One could also suggest that such a Superintendent would have done well to build up trust within the community before putting forth that kind of proposal, instead of spending an entire year becoming the most hated man in town. Seeing Miles use bond money for campuses that had previously been on “could be closed” lists as a way of drumming up support for his bond proposal, especially after he had previously talked about putting together a closure list, is quite the irony.

