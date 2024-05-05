May 2024 Harris County special election results

Election live results are here. As of the 11 PM update, in which 118 of 151 voting centers had reported, Molly Cook was easily winning the SD15 special election, with about 56% of the vote. In the HCAD elections:

Position 1: Kathy Blueford-Daniels had 55% after early voting, but Bill Frazer was catching up thanks to his Election Day performance. As of 11 PM, Blueford-Daniels was still winning outright with just under 51%, but if things continued as they had been she would likely end up in a runoff. It’s hard to say where exactly this race was because we don’t know which centers had returned results and which were still out. I’ll update in the morning.

Position 2: Kyle Scott (46%) and Melissa Noriega (25%) appear headed to the runoff. Scott was over 50% on Election Day but I don’t think there are enough votes out to push him to a majority.

Position 3: Ericka McCrutcheon (41%) is in the runoff, but it’s hard to say whether she’ll face Amy Lacy or Pelumi Adeleke. Lacy was slightly ahead of Adeleke after early voting, but Adeleke pulled ahead in the last update. Of interest is that Blueford-Daniels had a big lead in mail ballots, Noriega and Scott were basically tied in mail ballots, but Adeleke was well behind McCrutcheon and Lacy in mail ballots. She was ahead of Lacy in both early in person and Election Day votes, however, and that may be enough for her to make it to the runoff.

I saw somewhere that the Clerk announced that something like 21,500 votes were cast on Saturday. As of the 11 PM update, there were just under 18K votes counted. So that’s where we are. This would put final turnout at around 53K votes, just barely over two percent of registered voters.

I will update in the morning. Good night.

UPDATE : And as of the morning, the results are the same. Kathy Blueford-Daniels remained above fifty percent and was the outright winner in Position 1. Pelumi Adeleke held on to second place in Position 3 and will be in the runoff. Melissa Noriega will be in the runoff for Position 2.

Here’s the Chron story about SD15 and the story about HCAD. The runoff elections for HCAD will be on Saturday, June 15. Light a candle for all the election workers out there, who will be handling the primary runoffs on May 28 as well.

