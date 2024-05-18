Last Astroworld wrongful death lawsuit set for September trial

We’ll see if there’s a settlement in this one at some point.

The civil trial over the death of a 9-year-old boy killed at the 2021 Astroworld festival is scheduled to begin in September.

Harris County 11th District Court Judge Kristine Hawkins and attorneys in the case agreed Tuesday to set a fall date for the final remaining civil case over one of the 10 deaths at the concert. Ezra Blount, 9, suffered critical injuries after falling from his father’s shoulders amid the crowd crush during festival headliner’s Travis Scott’s performance.

[…]

In Hawkins’ courtroom on Tuesday, some of the attorneys representing the now-settled victims’ parties announced they were stepping aside and letting the Blount family’s attorneys, as well as lawyers representing thousands of injured concertgoers, take over the handling of the case.

Blount’s family is being represented by attorney Scott West, as well as famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

Hawkins set a trial date for Blount’s case for September, and tentatively set an October court date for a group of seven injured plaintiffs, who will act as bellwethers for the remainder of the victims. The seven chosen victims will represent a “degree of injuries” of people who attended the concert, West said.

The remaining victims of the trial are also still seeking to have Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino deposed before the trial.