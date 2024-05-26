Last Astroworld wrongful death suit settled

Not unexpected, at least to me.

The family of the youngest concertgoer killed at the 2021 Astroworld Festival has settled with rapper Travis Scott, Apple, LiveNation and other companies on the heels of similar agreements in other fatality lawsuits, a lawyer for the family said.

Scott West, lawyer for the family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, said his clients reached a confidential settlement with the defendants this week and that the settlement would be shared Friday with the court. The next hearing is scheduled for June 3.

“The family is happy to resolve its claim against all defendants following the death of their son, Ezra,” West said. “They look forward to continuing the process of healing and never forgetting.

[…]

West had anticipated earlier this month that his case would proceed to trial following recent settlements that left him with the lone fatality case stemming from the deadly concert. The trial date slotted for September will likely be reserved for one of the hundreds of injury cases from the same show, he said.