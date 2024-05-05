Weekend link dump for May 5

Whatever happened to Charlotte Braun, the least popular Peanuts character?

“This article attempts to answer the question of why the polls show good numbers for Republicans that don’t always bear out in final results and why current polling might be off.”

“MLB fans getting younger as more kids taking to the diamond”.

“Conservative Legal Philosophy Was All a Lie, Too”.

I’m old enough to remember when being an avowed puppy-killer was considered to be a political negative.

Where have I heard that song before?

“The Shōgun story has been told. There is no “second novel” involving any of these characters to adapt.” So stop asking for a Season 2, as good as the miniseries that just concluded was. There may be another James Clavell novel worth adapting, but no Shōgun season two.

RIP, Mike Pinder, co-founder of and keyboardist for The Moody Blues.

“Turns out that remembering some guys is good for you.”

“More than just being adjacent, the latest [Harvey] Weinstein and Trump stories are connected—or at least, they might be.”

“Indeed, after a week of blockbuster opening testimony from David Pecker, it’s unclear when things will heat up again with the trial’s most explosive witnesses, Cohen and Daniels. Which is why now is a good time to reflect on how Pecker laid the groundwork for a key part of the story prosecutors seem to be building: that the Trump Organization functioned as a crime family business, with Donald J. Trump as the boss.”

“And yet, in the face of such outrageous suppression of protest through state agents, the powerful phalanx of elite opinionists who have told us for about a decade now that the “free speech crisis” on college campuses is a clear and present danger to freedom and democracy has had nary a critical word to offer. On the contrary, the crackdown at Columbia, specifically, has garnered an enthusiastic response from such prominent members of the “free speech crisis” industrial complex as Caitlin Flanagan and John McWhorter who have sided unequivocally with the authorities. The same circles who have been presenting themselves as uncompromising fighters for free speech, imploring us to understand that speech must not be curtailed just because you (on the Left!) may disagree with it, are now fully on board with speech they don’t like being suppressed by the state. Weird, huh?”

“Grizzly bears will be reintroduced to Washington state’s North Cascades mountain range, the federal government said this week — a decision that followed years of bitterly divided debate.”

“Hunter Biden is threatening to sue Fox News for defamation, exploitation of his image and publication of hacked photographs”. And hey, it worked.

I can get behind more episodes and fewer binge drops for (good) TV shows.

“The mysterious ‘Great Attractor’ pulling the Milky Way galaxy off course”.

“Arcade, sports bar and restaurant Dave & Buster’s will allow guests to place wagers on its games, like Skee-Ball through its app.”

“United Methodist delegates repealed their church’s longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy with no debate on Wednesday, removing a rule forbidding “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” from being ordained or appointed as ministers.”

Congratulations to Carli Lloyd and her husband Brian Hollins.

RIP, Richard Tandy, founder and keyboardist for Electric Light Orchestra.

“I assume you’re familiar with Kristi Noem/Cricket the executed dog discourse. But I have to flag this new controversy from her memoir, No Going Back. Noem appears to have made up a meeting with North Korea paramount leader Kim Jong Un.”

