Yeah, it looks like we do have to worry about Metro going backwards

I have three things to say about this.

Transportation advocacy group LINK Houston, in its annual “Equity in Transit” report released this week, asked the region’s public transit provider to accelerate a $7.5 billion plan that was backed by Harris County voters in 2019. The idea behind the recommendation was to provide more frequent service, especially in low-income communities of color such as Gulfton, and to ultimately boost ridership.

But the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (METRO) appears to be backtracking from, if not scrapping altogether, one of its key selling points when it asked voters to approve $3.5 billion in bond funding for its aforementioned METRONext Moving Forward Plan. That plan at the time included bus rapid transit, an environmentally friendly service entailing dedicated lanes for electric buses, platform boarding and buses arriving every 15 minutes or less.

The webpages for three planned bus rapid transit (BRT) lines in Gulfton, the Inner Katy corridor along Interstate 10 and the University corridor – with the latter being a 25.3-mile route from northeast to southwest Houston that a previous METRO board chair described last year as a “transformational project for the region” – all were removed this week from the METRO website.

“We are alarmed by METRO’s removal of all three BRT webpages without any sort of announcement or explanation to its customers or to Harris County taxpayers and voters who voted overwhelmingly to support the METRONext Moving Forward Plan in 2019,” LINK Houston executive director Gabe Cazares said Friday.

[…]

“METRO’s new leadership team is committed to reviewing all projects in order to best serve our customers and the community,” METRO’s interim president and CEO, Tom Jasien, said in a statement to Houston Public Media. “We are prioritizing ridership and meeting customer needs for today by ensuring each service we offer is safe, clean, reliable, and fiscally responsible.”

Cazares said LINK Houston, which noted in its Equity in Transit report that overall METRO ridership is at 86% of pre-pandemic levels, supports the idea of improving safety on its buses and light rail lines and better serving the needs of its current customers. But he also said, “pitting that against the transit system we want for the future is a false dichotomy.”

One of the stated goals of the METRONext Moving Forward Plan is to help alleviate congestion on Houston roads by giving residents a range of attractive and feasible transportation options. In that regard, Cazares said scaling back or scrapping bold plans based on current ridership, or even expected ridership, is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“The Silver Line doesn’t connect to anything now,” Cazares said. “To increase ridership on the Silver Line, you need the Gulfton BRT and you need the Inner Katy BRT so all those lines connect and folks have access from southwest Houston to downtown Houston using all three of those lines.”