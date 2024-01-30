I-10 elevation update

From the Woodland Heights Civic Association January newsletter:

These changes are a testament to the effectiveness of community advocacy. The revised plans, presented in a virtual session and discussed at an in-person meeting on January 17th, 2024, reflect the community’s concerns and suggestions.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced modifications to its $347 million plan to elevate a section of Interstate 10 in Houston’s Heights area, a direct result of public feedback provided in 2022. This project, stretching approximately 1.8 miles from Heights Boulevard to I-45 in Downtown Houston, aims to raise the I-10 main lanes above the floodplain of White Oak Bayou.

See here and here for the background. The full TxDOT presentation about this is here, and an illustration of how the proposal has changed since 2022 is here. Pretty significant.

The Chron adds some details.

Revised plans to elevate Interstate 10 northwest of downtown along White Oak Bayou seem to have eased — but not eliminated — concerns from nearby residents.

Though some still question the need for the $347 million project by the Texas Department of Transportation to lift I-10 out of the floodway, slightly lower lanes and walls to dampen sound correct many of the problems people identified with the earlier plans.

“I am not going to say I like it, but I like it a lot more than what they proposed the first time,” Heights resident David Rawlins said after seeing the plans Tuesday night online.

TxDOT’s revised plan would elevate about 2 miles of I-10 west of I-45, between Houston Avenue and Studemont. The higher freeway lanes would reduce flooding risk from nearby White Oak Bayou but also place elevated lanes through First Ward and southern parts of the Heights, which alarmed residents when designs were unveiled mid-2022. Elevating the lanes also means elevating the HOV ramp into the central business district, which under the plans would be more than 115 feet in the air at its highest point near I-45.

After concerns from residents, TxDOT engineers refined the project, lowering the lanes where possible and committing to taller walls along the road to address noise pollution and plans for new trails along and beneath the freeway to improve bayou running and biking trails.

[…]

While some look to the sky, others are focused more on the ground level of exactly what an elevated freeway will leave. TxDOT has made commitments to keep trees and plant others in the area, while it uses the area beneath the freeway for stormwater detention. Officials also plan a biking and walking trail along the south side of the bayou, which will connect to the M-K-T Trail in three places. The trail additions would not add a lengthy route, but add options south of White Oak to access the broader and growing trail system along the bayou.

Despite multiple changes, residents remain wary of many parts of the project, in part because it is one of many in the area and it is difficult — some said — to get the full scope of what is coming. Work raising the lanes along I-10 could start in late 2024 or early 2025 but be closely followed by plans by Metropolitan Transit Authority for a busway along I-10 between Loop 610 near Post Oak and downtown. Those lanes could be as tall as the HOV lanes into downtown on the south side of the freeway.

TxDOT also has its own plans for elevated managed lanes along the center of I-10 within Loop 610, as well as the massive I-45 rebuild that replaces the current interchange with I-10.

All the projects converge at White Oak Bayou, making understanding each of the projects in concert with the others important, [Fred Lindner with Save White Oak Bayou] said.

“Since TxDOT elects to treat all the project separately, it makes messaging the effects of the project difficult,” he said in an email. “We will be asking TxDOT to provide a comprehensive view of all their projects along I-10 so that there can be a public understanding of their totality.”