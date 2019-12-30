Interview with Vince Ryan

This week we focus on the Harris County Attorney primary, one of several high-profile primaries in the county where a sitting incumbent faces serious challengers. Vince Ryan was first elected to the office of Harris County Attorney in 2008, part of the first wave of Democratic wins in the county. Ryan had served in the County Attorney’s office in the 1980’s as First Assistant to Mike Driscoll, and he served three terms on Houston City Council in District C. I’ve interviewed him for each of his past County Attorney elections. You can hear the 2016 interview here, and you can hear the 2020 interview right here:

PREVIOUSLY:

