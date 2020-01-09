Texas blog roundup for the week of January 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance refuses to play the game of how close events from our memories are to events from history as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff interviewed Harris County Attorney Vince Ryan and his Democratic primary opponents, Ben Rose and Christian Menefee.

Hitting the world of sports, SocraticGadfly, after laughing with schadenfreude over the Hatriots, offered his hot take on what Jethro Jerry Jones might do to replace Red Jesus Jason Garrett. Earlier, he tackled baseball, wondering why Cardinals top brass John Mozeliak isn’t doing more to improve the rotation.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Mark Pitcavage remembers the New Year’s Eve of Y2K.

Nonsequiteuse makes the pro-choice case for defeating Rep. Sarah Davis.

Paradise in Hell has ten reasons to be glad 2019 is over.

The Texas Signal laments our firearms-obsessed state government.

Carlos Sanchez gives Julian Castro’s Presidential campaign a fond farewell.

The Great God Pan Is Dead lists the ten best comics of the past decade.

