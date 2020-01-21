Interview with Lawrence Allen

We continue in HD26, where incumbent Rick Miller self-immolated and quickly wound up vacating this very competitive seat. Lawrence Allen, Jr. is a current member of the State Board of Education, in District 4, a seat he has held since 2004. A longtime educator, Allen is recently retired as Director of Special Projects in HISD, having been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal of Jesse H. Jones High School before that. He is also the son of State Rep. Alma Allen – people with a deeper knowledge of Legislative history than me will have to let us know if there have been multiple generations of legislators serving at the same time before – and was a candidate for Houston City Council District D in 2007. Here’s what we talked about:
The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.
- PREVIOUSLY:
Elisa Cardnell – CD02
Travis Olsen – CD02
Michelle Palmer – SBOE6
Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6
Debra Kerner – SBOE6
Chrysta Castañeda – RRC
Kelly Stone – RRC
Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney
Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney
Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney
Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor
Ann Johnson – HD134
Ruby Powers – HD134
Lanny Bose – HD134
Akilah Bacy – HD138
Josh Wallenstein – HD138
Jenifer Pool – HD138
Sarah DeMerchant – HD26