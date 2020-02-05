Interview with Morris Overstreet

We continue in Commissioner Court Precinct 3. Steve Radack has done a lot of things in his 32 years on the Court, many of which I don’t care for. One thing I will give him for was his plan to trap feral hogs and donate their meat to the Houston Food Bank. That by itself can only do so much about the feral hog problem, but it’s a creative way to support an excellent cause, and he deserves kudos for his innovation. Our next candidate to find even better ways to serve the public is Morris Overstreet. Overstreet was the first African-American elected to statewide office in Texas, and served two terms on the Court of Criminal Appeals in the 1990s. HE has served as a certified contract advisor with the National Football League Players Association, as the Distinguished Visiting Professor of Law at his alma mater, Thurgood Marshall School of Law at TSU, and on a review committee for the Sheriff of Waller County to evaluate jail conditions following the death of Sandra Bland. He was a candidate for Harris County DA in 2016. You can listen to that interview herre, and you can listen to this interview here:

The Erik Manning spreadsheet is back! You can track information for candidates on the Harris County ballot here.

PREVIOUSLY:

Elisa Cardnell – CD02

Travis Olsen – CD02

Michelle Palmer – SBOE6

Kimberly McLeod – SBOE6

Debra Kerner – SBOE6

Chrysta Castañeda – RRC

Kelly Stone – RRC

Vince Ryan – Harris County Attorney

Ben Rose – Harris County Attorney

Christian Menefee – Harris County Attorney

Ann Harris Bennett – Harris County Tax Assessor

Jolanda Jones – Harris County Tax Assessor

Ann Johnson – HD134

Ruby Powers – HD134

Lanny Bose – HD134

Akilah Bacy – HD138

Josh Wallenstein – HD138

Jenifer Pool – HD138

Sarah DeMerchant – HD26

Lawrence Allen – HD26

Rish Oberoi – HD26

Suleman Lalani – HD26

Rodney Ellis – Commissioners Court, Precinct 1

Diana Martinez Alexander – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Michael Moore – Commissioners Court, Precinct 3

Related Posts: