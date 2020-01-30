Texas blog roundup for the week of January 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance double checked the calendar and can confirm that it is in fact still January as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff did four candidate interviews in HD26: Sarah DeMerchant, Lawrence Allen, Rish Oberoi, and Suleman Lalani.

SocraticGadfly talked both politics and Texana this week.

On politics, he invited people who claim they live in the land of the biggest wingnuts to visit the 13th Congressional District, the most GOP-friendly in the nation, where Sahara law is apparently even worse than sharia law.

On Texana, he laughed when Texas Monthly said Fredericksburg is the new Aspen, then shook his head at what TM (perhaps deliberately?) missed.

Reform Austin looks at the campaign finance report from ten key State House races.

Texas Lawyer floods the zone with judicial race coverage.

Mean Green Cougar Red is skeptical of fare-free public transit.

The Lunch Tray remembers a time when both parties supported feeding school children healthy food.

Sean O’Neal watched 911: Lone Star so you don’t have to.

Therese Odell returns to Impeachment Corner.

