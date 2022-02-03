Off the Kuff Rotating Header Image

Interview with Chase West

Feb 3rd, 2022
by Charles Kuffner.

Chase West

To wrap up the week, we venture out to the western end of Harris County to meet Chase West, who is running in HD132. As I observed when I first noted his candidacy, West is not from the usual candidate mold, as his background is in music composition and performance. After cutting an EP in Nashville, he opened a small commercial recording studio, and works in the finance department of a local telecom company while running and financing the studio and doing production. Here’s what we talked about:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

