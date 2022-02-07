Interview with Jinny Suh

This week I will run my last two interviews for the March primary. It’s always a challenge doing primary interviews, as there’s an increasing number of candidates (hooray!) and very little time. There are some great candidates running statewide and I would have loved to talk to a bunch of them, but I couldn’t make it work. I do have two conversations with candidates for Land Commissioner, an office that has been quite a bit more visible to us here in Houston and Harris County of late. Jinny Suh was the first candidate in the race. Suh is the daughter of immigrants and has been a science teacher, lawyer, and small business owner. She is the founder and leader of Immunize Texas, a grassroots statewide pro-vaccine advocacy group. As you might imagine, I asked her about that (and other things) in the interview:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

