As you know, I’ve been trying to arrange an interview with Candis Houston, who is running in HD142 against everyone’s least favorite local Democrat, Rep. Harold Dutton, for awhile. Sometimes these things take time, which is why I get started early in the cycle. It all worked out, and so here we are with Houston, who is an educator and the current President of the Aldine ISD chapter of the AFT. She has been a teacher for 17 years and has a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M along with a bachelor’s in accounting from UT-Tyler. There was a brief glitch with the Zoom session as we did this, but fortunately it happened after I finished asking a question and before she started to answer it, so there’s just a longer than usual gap between the question and answer. You can listen to it all here:

As with the judicial Q&A’s, more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet. I will periodically round up the links to these posts as well.

Related Posts: