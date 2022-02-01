Judicial Q&A: Samuel Milledge

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Samuel L. Milledge, II, or as I’m known to most around the Criminal Justice Center, Sam. I’m seeking election to the 228th District Court.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This Court hears all Felonies, from State Jail Felonies to Capital Offenses.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

It’s a bench that I believe is ripe and susceptible to change. As a Criminal Defense Attorney, I want to bring a change to the 228th District Court I think is necessary.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

My qualifications are that I’m a Criminal Defense Trial Lawyer, who’s had a number of trials throughout the State of Texas. I’ve been practicing in the State of Texas for over ten (10) years. I not only have trial experience on the State level, but the Federal level as well.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important to me because I believe in my vision of putting “justice” back in the Criminal Justice system.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me because I’m an outside the box thinker when it comes to the law and how it should be administered. I believe in following the law. I believe in transparency. I believe in respect for all that enter into the courtroom, whether you are State’s Counsel, Defense Counsel, Accussed, or Victim. My slogan is “bringing justice and perspective to the bench.” That’s what I plan to do.

Related Posts: