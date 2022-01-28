Judicial Q&A: Alycia Harvey

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Alycia Harvey and I am running for the 482nd Criminal District Court.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 482nd is a new court as of 9/1/2021 that hears felony criminal cases.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

The first elected judge of this new court should be someone that has significant experience, someone who knows the law, someone who has long-standing ties to Harris county, and someone who has demonstrated a commitment to the people of Harris County as a public servant and is ready to roll up her sleeves and get to work.

After finishing a multi-victim Capital Murder trial at the beginning October, I didn’t see anyone stepping forward to take on the task that the 482 nd was presenting. At nearly the same time, I spoke with the father of a murder victim on another of my cases who inspired me to take stock of my skills and abilities, and determine what more I had to offer the people of Harris County.

I have been extraordinarily privileged to be able to represent the people of Harris County over the last 20 years as an Assistant District Attorney. I’ve worked exceedingly hard at becoming a person who is well-versed in every area of criminal law. I’d be honored to use the knowledge and courtroom training I’ve amassed to serve the people of Harris County as the 482nd District Court Judge.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have 20 years’ experience in criminal law. I’ve been Board Certified in Criminal Law since 2018. I’ve handled every single stage of a criminal proceeding, beginning with being physically present at crime scenes. I’ve helped investigate cases, including writing all kinds of warrants; I have significant expertise in those involving electronic communications. I’ve made charging decisions, prepared cases for trial, tried them and even done post-conviction work. I’ve investigated civil rights claims and those involving actual innocence. The depth and breadth of knowledge I have in criminal law is not something that is easy to amass or that very many people possess.

5. Why is this race important?

The criminal justice system in Harris County is under water. The 482 nd criminal district court and the litigants who have cases pending in that court do not have time to wait while a judge gets up to speed on the best way to handle the docket. As a felony district court chief with many years of experience, I am ready to handle the court and the docket from day 1.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I am the most experienced person in this race; I am the only one who is board certified. You may not recognize my name, but you know my cases: they’re the high-profile ones you see on the news. My experience in putting cases together for trial and in tearing them apart post-trial gives me an exceptionally wide frame of reference to know both what the law allows and what the people of Harris County expect and deserve. I’m ready to rededicate myself to a new role in Harris County public service and would be humbled to continue to serve you in a new capacity.

