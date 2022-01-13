Texas blog roundup for the week of January 10

The Texas Progressive Alliance would like to see a whole lot more people get held accountable for January 6 as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff presented the primary campaign interviews it has conducted so far.

SocraticGadfly offers some thoughts on Karl Rove, election thuggery and election theft in the wake of Rove’s Jan. 6 column.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Michael Li explains why the discourse about how Democrats have “won” redistricting misses a lot of the picture.

Glasstire eulogizes Ann Harithas, artist and curator and co-founder of the Art Car Museum.

Rick Casey predicts the future following the ongoing 2020 election fraudit.

Forrest Whitaker begs you to please not mess with Texas rock art.

Steve Vladeck observes that the vaccine mandate cases before SCOTUS are really about the future power of federal administrative agencies to regulate … anything.

Related Posts: